Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
One dead following late night shooting at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway at Irvin Way and Meadow Drive in Columbus
Shooting investigation underway near Irwin Way in Columbus, one injured
Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead, family speaks out
MISSING: 49-year-old Kedar Anthony
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Peachtree Mall
Columbus police offering reward for information on 2021 gas station murder
Columbus police offering reward for information on 2021 gas station murder

Latest News

Police presence on 17th Avenue in Phenix City
Police presence on 17th Court in Phenix City
LPD logo
LaGrange police to receive working and non-working firearms in gun buyback event
LaGrange Fire Department honors 343 fallen firefighters for 9/11
LaGrange Fire Department honors 343 fallen firefighters on 9/11
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Pumpkins at Callaway returns for fall season at Callaway Gardens and Resort
Pumpkins at Callaway returns for fall season at Callaway Gardens and Resort