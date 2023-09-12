LaGrange Fire Department honors 343 fallen firefighters on 9/11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of the 22nd anniversary of September 11th, the LaGrange Fire Department commemorated the day by walking 2,200 steps in honor of the fallen first responders.

“I think the community should come together, and it should bring more awareness to this day. I mean this day means everything to us as firefighters, said LPD firefighter, Zack Domantay.

The LaGrange community has been doing just that over the last few years, coming together to honor those 343 fire fighters who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack 22 years ago.

“To us being firefighters that’s something that we think is an honor for us to honor them,” LaGrange Fire Chief Willie Bradfield said.

According to Bradfield, the fire department leads the way as firefighters, some decked out in all their gear, and every day people, who donated $25, climb up and down 110 steps at Callaway Stadium in Lagrange.

”I know sometimes it gets hard up and down these steps. but we’re going to make it today,” he said.

It symbolizes the trudge firefighters made in the Twin Towers as they marched along trying to save lives after planes crashed into the towers in New York.

Domantay and firefighter Sydney Dixson were in that group of LaGrange firefighters climbing and reflecting in the annual stair climb challenge.

“I was thinking about all the 343 firefighters that perished on 9/11 and their families how they’re no longer with us and the sacrifices that they gave,” Domantay said.

“I’m just glad I could give back, and I was jsut trying to keep us with this guy,” Dixson said.

The money raised will go to The Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund established after 911 to support firefighters and their families nationwide.

“That money is used to help people in any kind of way that they need help in,” Bradfield said.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.