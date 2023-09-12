Business Break
LaGrange police to receive working and non-working firearms in gun buyback event

LPD logo
LPD logo(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department along with the LaGrange City Council and Mayor Edmonson are hosting its first community gun buyback event in an effort to keep LaGrange safe.

The event will be October 12 from 12 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. It will be at the police department located at 100 Haralson St.

During the event, the police department will be accepting working and non-working firearms in exchange for a $150 Walmart gift card.

There is no limit to the number of firearms an individual can turn in.

LPD is asking those who bring their firearms to unload the the firearms and place them in the trunk of their vehicles. If the vehicle has no trunk or the trunk doesn’t work, place the firearm in the back seat.

Attendees are asked to park in the main parking area outside the front of the police department, and exit their vehicle upon arrival.

Then, call the police department main line at 706-883-2603 and inform the clerk that you are their for the event.

Finally, an officer will meet with you and obtain the firearm in exchange for the gift card.

No questions will be asked about the person bringing the firearm, except for name

