Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in April shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter.

On April 15, 2023, 27-year-old Jarrell Williamson was shot in the 1100 block of 12th Street - Warren Williams Apartments near Buena Vista Road - according to authorities.

Williamson later died from injuries on April 16.

22-year-old Jaquavis Richardson has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Richardson had a Recorder’s Court hearing on September 12.

