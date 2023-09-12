Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in April shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter.
On April 15, 2023, 27-year-old Jarrell Williamson was shot in the 1100 block of 12th Street - Warren Williams Apartments near Buena Vista Road - according to authorities.
Williamson later died from injuries on April 16.
22-year-old Jaquavis Richardson has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Richardson had a Recorder’s Court hearing on September 12.
