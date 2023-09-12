MILITARY MATTERS: Columbus State Opens New HQ For Military-Connected Students, With Help From Fort Moore

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Landing on a list of top 10 military friendly schools in the United States, Columbus State University has now unveiled something new for military-connected students.

“Columbus State University helps our soldiers Be Moore,” Fort Moore Commanding General MG Curtis Buzzard said.

Fort Moore’s Commanding General using the motto of the newly renamed post, “Be Moore,” to describe the partnership with CSU, which Victory Media ranked as the 8th best military friendly school in America.

Columbus State just unveiled a new headquarters for their 1200 military-connected students, about 20% of the student body. Top leaders came out for the ribbon cutting of the Schuster Student Success Center on the main campus.

“Because we’ve got a specific focus on our military students, we can craft curriculum and program design to meet their needs,” Columbus State Univ. President Dr. Stuart Rayfield said.

“We have awarded $25,000 in scholarships this academic year to deserving military-connected students,” CSU Military-Connected Student Services Dir. Susan Lovell said.

“The office doesn’t discriminate...takes care of all the service members, veterans, families,” ROTC Cadet & CSU Student Vets Assoc. Pres. Angelo Lopes said.

He hopes his kids attend school here one day. For veterans, students like Lopes, CSU is the first in Georgia to have a designated space like this also for active-duty service members, their spouses and dependents. The university will also now be including in-person classes, fast pace ones, on the Army installation next door.

“Dean Kidder of the business school is going to go over onto Fort Moore and teach over 3 weekends, we’re calling it this killer Kidder course,” Military Liaison Special Ast. to CSU President MG (Ret) Pat Donahoe said.

“Across many ranks, our soldiers seek higher education through CSU. That’s Captains that are a part of the Captains Career Course,” MG Buzzard added.

“They could be halfway to a Masters degree when they walk across the stage at the end of the Captains Course and head back out to the Army,” MG (Ret) Donahoe also said.

There will be no more mandated student fees for military-connected students either, except for on-campus parking. Advisors and counselors at the newly located CSU office will help these students with school-life-career balance, transitioning from military life to civilian learning, transferring past credits, and financial benefits.

“Our relationship with Fort Moore has never been stronger,” Dr. Rayfield said.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.