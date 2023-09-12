More heat and a chance of storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will bring some heat relief mid to late week, and for some of us, a bit of rain or a thunderstorm.

Rain won't be widespread Tuesday and Wednesday, but there will be some around. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Lots of sun at first Tuesday. Turning partly cloudy this afternoon. A chance of rain and storms after 2 or 3 PM ET that will be spotty and widely spaced. Rain coverage around 20-30%. Highs between 90 and 95 degrees.

Highs in the low to mid 90s Tuesday with rain coverage around 30%. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few isolated showers are possible through the night. Partly cloudy. Watch for fog early Wednesday. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday. A couple showers are possible early in the morning, especially north, with a better chance of some spotty showers and storms during the afternoon and evening ahead of the front. Overall rain coverage is expected to be around 40% with perhaps better chances below the I-85 corridor. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Another chance of rain and a few storms Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After the front sweeps through, it won’t be completely dry for the rest of the week. There could be a few showers Thursday and Friday. But we’ll get some heat relief and a slow drying trend toward the weekend it appears. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. We’re expecting low to mid 60s during the mornings over the weekend at this point with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We could see another front move through Sunday or Monday keeping us below 90 degrees for a little while.

Our best bet for a little rain will come over the next few days before heat relief and drier air arrives. (Source: WTVM Weather)

