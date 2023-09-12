Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof

Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.(Indiana State Police)
By Andrew McMunn and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Indiana officials said a woman died after a truck traveling on an interstate highway lost a wheel, which then struck another vehicle and caused it to crash into a ditch off the side of the road.

In a release, the Indiana State Police said they received a call around 7:45 a.m. Monday for a crash on I-70 near the 77 mile marker, just outside of Indianapolis.

When troopers arrived, they said they found a damaged vehicle on its side in a residential area on the north side of I-70.

They also said an unresponsive woman was found and medical personnel were requested. Paramedics arrived on the scene, and the woman was later pronounced dead.

Indiana police also said a pickup truck which had lost the wheel was located along with its driver.

After investigating, officials determined the rear wheel of the truck had broken off and bounced over the median wall and into the westbound lanes of I-70, where it struck the upper windshield and roof area of the woman’s vehicle.

The impact caused the roof and windshield to collapse, and the vehicle ran off the road into a steep ditch, through a fence and then stopped about 25 feet from a house.

Officials said the family of the woman was contacted.

The investigation into the crash is active.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Oates Ave, 40th St. in Columbus
Deadly shooting on Oates Ave. in Columbus leaves 1 dead
76 Columbus Gas Station to hold grand opening offering major gas discount
New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
Sumter Co. Fire & Rescue, multiple motorcycle clubs honor fallen Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Deputy
Columbus police offering reward for information on 2021 gas station murder
Columbus police offering reward for information on 2021 gas station murder
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Columbus man sentenced to 25 years on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

Authorities are still looking for an escaped killer after he was spotted on a former...
Manhunt continues for escaped convict in Pennsylvania
FILE - Visitors mill around the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond, Va., Jan. 8, 2020.
Candidate in high-stakes Virginia election performed sex acts with husband in live videos
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Evidence insufficient to charge BTK killer in Oklahoma cold case, prosecutor says
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is headed for Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin