Owner of Philly Connection in Auburn, reflects on 9/11 and first responders who gave their lives

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On 9/11, we remember all the first responders and law enforcement officers who gave their lives to keep others safe, and one Auburn business owner and his family chooses to thank those who serve in a special way.

Sunel Merchant, the owner of Philly Connection in Auburn, was working for a company with offices on floors 48 through 50 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and he recalled the entire story from that morning 22 years ago.

“I felt like I was on a walking escalator. The whole floor was moving forward. So for the moment, I thought let me hold on to my desk or the cubical, and then I realized that it was moving with me,” Merchant said.

According to him, everyone was confused, but they began moving towards the stairwell. On the way down, he said they heard a boom which they learned was the second plane hitting the second tower, and it was the firefighters running up the stairs that gave them hope.

“But those firefighters coming up gave us a lot of hope that if somebody is coming up that means things should be okay on the bottom. His smile, his words were so comforting, but the eyes cannot hide. We could see in his eyes that he knew he was not going to come back down,” he said.

It wasn’t long after Merchant and the others made it out of the building when the first tower collapsed, and he said it was then that he realized we don’t have fictitious superheroes, but we do have real superheroes who lay down their lives to protect us all.

“And I realized, that’s what superheroes are. We don’t have a Spiderman, we have a fireman that climbs the buildings. We don’t have a Superman, we have policemen who fires and saves us from bullets. We don’t have a Captain America, but we have armed forces that take the battle to the enemy. From that day onward, those people became my true superheroes,” he said.

Merchant and his wife thank first responders and law enforcement on 9/11 by giving them a complementary meal for all that they do every single day, he said he wants us all to remember not just the calamity, but the oneness it brought.

Merchant said today and tomorrow, we are one. One America.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.