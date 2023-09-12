Pumpkins at Callaway returns for fall season at Callaway Gardens and Resort

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway Resort & Gardens glows this fall with the return of the family-friendly and non-spooky fall experience Pumpkins at Callaway – Gardens by Day, Glow by Night.

Each year, Callaway Gardens adds a new feature - this year’s being the new Foggy Hollow lighted pathway, a 2.5-acre tiered Cason’s Corn Maze, and a beer and wine garden featuring fall-inspired dining options.

Four additional dates have been added this year. The event runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday after September 15 and every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from October 1 through October 29, 2023, including October 9, Columbus Day.

Foggy Hollow is a 400 ft. magical canopy of show lighting, enhanced by a foggy glow. Music, ground fog, a laser river, realistic holographic displays of woodland critters and fog-filled bubbles add to the unique walkthrough experience.

Cason’s Corn Maze sprouts two new designs over the span of 2.5-acres. Guests hop on a trolley to journey to the entrance of the original Cason’s Vegetable Garden where the new, custom GPS-created, tiered mazes await. Soon after dark, an illuminated labyrinth lights the way for not-so-spooky nighttime exploration. One maze design is more challenging while the other provides a family-friendly and relaxed excursion through the 10-foot-high corn.

Guests savor the flavors of fall with autumn-inspired drinks and bites in Cason’s Beer & Wine Garden while strolling among the expanded one-acre sunflower field. Throughout Callaway Gardens, a variety of festive fall foods are available for purchase either by a food passport or individual purchase.

Pumpkins at Callaway also features:

A five-story tall Pumpkin Tree that sings and tells jokes

A 75-foot-long glowing Pumpkin Tunnel

3,000 intricately carved pumpkins

A 1,100-foot long Enchanted Forest filled with nine different glowing, nature-themed, and larger-than-life pumpkin sculpture scenes

Award-winning, live entertainment from Cirquemania featuring aerial silk shows & juggling extraordinaire

An indoor Pumpkin Emporium with coloring walls, pumpkin pie eating contests, festive shopping, and Spookley the Square Pumpkin interactions and photo opportunities

A Dance Party with giant inflatables and glow merchandise

Mini Golf Glow

The Pumpkins at Callaway package includes an overnight getaway and access to all resort amenities and garden attractions by day and by night.

