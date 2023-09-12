Business Break
Rain Coverage on the Rise Ahead of the Cold Front

Another chance of rain and a few storms Wednesday.
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front will move through the region Wednesday, resulting in rain coverage between 30-40%. This chance of showers/storms is expected to be more hit or miss in areas with some locations receiving less rain than other areas. Rain coverage Thursday and Friday will be between 20-30%; however, heading into this weekend Saturday is looking like the drier of the two days. Wednesday and Sunday will be two transition days. Wednesday high temperatures are expected to be near that 90-degree mark however beyond tomorrow temperature are expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s giving us a slight taste of fall , which is 10 days away. Sunday will bring rain ahead of another cold front, with Monday and Tuesday seeing much drier conditions, after the front passes.

