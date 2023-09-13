Business Break
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting in Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(WSFA 12 News)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - The sixth suspect arrested after a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, leaving four killed and more than 30 injured during a sweet 16 birthday party, will be tried in court as an adult.

The suspect was 15-years-old on the day of the shooting and was originally charged as a juvenile required by law.

District Attorney Mike Segrest filed a motion to have the defendant be transferred to Tallapoosa County Circuit Court to be tried as an adult, and a transfer hearing was held on July 19th.

Juvenile Court Judge Kim Taylor entered an order for the defendant to be transferred on Sept. 12.

According to Segrest, the next step expected in the case will be an “Anaiah’s Law” hearing before it is bound over to the Grand Jury.

