ADPH weighs in on new COVID-19 vaccines, trouble finding test kits

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed new vaccines for everyone 6 months and older.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People will be able to get updated COVID-19 shots real soon.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed new vaccines for everyone 6 months and older, which are unlike the previous shots.

“The only thing that’s different is that we’re back to a monovalent vaccine,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “The last one had two different strains represented. This one is just one, and it’s an updated strain that covers what’s circulating in the United States right now, the omicron subvariants.”

These subvariants, like the others, can cause sore throat, runny nose, cough, congestion and even lung issues.

In the aim of protecting people, the new shots could be available this week.

Detecting the virus has been tricky for some. People across the country are having issues finding at-home COVID tests. ADPH recommends shopping around or visiting county health departments or health centers.

Health leaders are also reminding the public that free, at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government can expire.

Stubblefield said the label on the back is not always accurate. Some expiration dates have since been extended.

“They may have tests in their drawers that still work,” he said.

People can check to see if their tests still work by going to the Food and Drug Administration website.

