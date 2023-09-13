Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘The Brady Bunch’ house sells for $3.2 million

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million...
The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Brady Bunch” house just sold for over $3 million.

Believe it or not, that was far below the asking price.

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking. It was listed in May for $5.5 million.

That’s not even how much HGTV paid for the property in 2018, before investing thousands in it for a complete remodel.

According to the Zillow listing, the home was meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the 1970s sitcom. It even features Greg’s remodeled attic space.

The listing says it’s believed to be the second most photographed home in the U.S. behind the White House.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
One dead following late night shooting at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Police presence on 17th Avenue in Phenix City
Homicide investigation underway on 17th Ct. in Phenix City
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
A man has been arrested on multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter.
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in April shooting death
MISSING: 49-year-old Kedar Anthony
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Peachtree Mall

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
After a two-week manhunt, convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante is back in police custody....
RAW: Recaptured prisoner arrives at police barracks
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy shores up Republican support for Biden impeachment inquiry, as White House goes on offense
The manhunt is over in Pennsylvania with escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante. CNN, KYW, PA STATE...
Manhunt over: Pennsylvania fugitive captured alive on day 14
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult