The Chance of Rain Sticks Around for Thursday

Arianna’s Forecast
Thursday Forecast High Temperature
Thursday Forecast High Temperature(WTVM Weather)
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cold front that we have been discussing over the past few days has finally arrived across the Valley. The front is just one of two transition days ahead for the area. Wednesday’s cold front will knock down temperatures a few degrees below average, and the second cold front that moves through on Monday will lead to decreased rain chances. Thursday through Sunday will see rain coverage between 20-40%; this rain coverage will be more pop-up in nature. On Monday, the second front is expected bring less humid and drier conditions; for the new work week we expect rain chances to decrease and sunnier conditions to prevail. Temperatures following the front on Wednesday will lead to high temperatures expected to be in the mid- to upper-80s across the region. Low temperatures Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night are forecast to be in the mid- to upper-60s.

