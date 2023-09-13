Business Break
Chance of rain at times in the days ahead

Tyler’s forecast
A chance of showers and storms will be around Wednesday and even Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re hoping for some much needed rain, you may be in luck the next couple days. This will be part of the reason we experience some heat relief.

Clouds and some fog at first Wednesday. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms, especially between 2 and 8 PM ET as a cold front swings through the region. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Rain coverage peaks around 40% Wednesday afternoon.
Rain coverage peaks around 40% Wednesday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few showers are possible overnight. There could be some patchy fog early Thursday. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Even though the front will be to our south Thursday, it doesn’t look like we’ll be any drier now because the upper level flow from the west is still going to drag in more moisture at times. There is around a 40% coverage of rain in the forecast again; a few of those showers may move in during the morning hours. Highs mostly in the mid 80s.

Rain will be around through the weekend, especially Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday it appears.
Rain will be around through the weekend, especially Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday it appears.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It may be a little drier Friday and Saturday but some occasional showers are still possible. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Another little increase in moisture is in the forecast Sunday ahead of another front.

A few occasional showers for the weekend with slightly below average temperatures.
A few occasional showers for the weekend with slightly below average temperatures.(Source: WTVM Weather)

This front could provide a bigger drop in humidity early next week. Lows are expected to be in the low to mid 60s.

Most of us get a break from the 90s in the days ahead.
Most of us get a break from the 90s in the days ahead.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

