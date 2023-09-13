Business Break
Columbus Police Department looking to fill over 400 open positions

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With high crime rates happening across the country, few people want to go into law enforcement careers. Columbus is no different, as the police department has experienced shortages over the last few years. With over 400 positions open, they are heavily recruiting.

The Columbus Police Department saw its biggest class of recruits they have had in years. New recruit, Arthashika Hughes, says she saw an opportunity to protect and serve and immediately applied for the position.

Police Officer Andrew Phillips says with a problem across the country with hiring officers, Interim Stony Mathis and other command staff decided the process needed to be more attractive. Hughes says as a retired military soldier, the incentives is what further encouraged her to apply.

The department is offering a $5,000 bonus with an extra $1,200 for those who have military experience. Hughes adds the process is intense, and she wouldn’t trade the opportunity to expand her career despite high crime rates.

It is not too late to apply. For more information, click here.

