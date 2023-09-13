Business Break
Columbus set to host women’s hockey tournament, September 22-24

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time ever, Columbus will be hosting a collegiate women’s hockey tournament, featuring a team from Auburn University.

The girls will be playing September 22nd through the 24th against UGA, University of South Florida, and the University of Tampa.

Auburn’s team was founded two years ago, and recently joined the College Hockey South League.

Women’s hockey has been exploding across the country and the girls are looking forward to its growth.

“What I did this for was to grow the game and to just get the student body especially the female student body, involved in something totally new to them but also something that they could find that they’re passionate about.” said Senior Defensive Player Abby Lin.

Senior Gillian Constantinou talked with News Leader 9 about hockey being a great experience for everyone.

“I definitely think it’s a great experience so even if you’ve never played hockey before, it’s always a great thing to try, we have so many girls that have never played.” said Constantinou.

The tournament will also help put Columbus on the hockey map.

