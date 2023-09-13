Georgia state school superintendent visits and recognizes schools in the Chattahoochee Valley

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Peach State’s highest ranking public education official paid a visit to the Chattahoochee Valley on Sept. 12 to encourage, motivate and reward local students and teachers.

Georgia state school superintendent, Richard Woods, hit the road to visit schools in Muscogee, Harris and Chattahoochee Counties.

Woods visited classrooms, observed the learning process and awarded literacy leader banner to a few schools for their reading achievements on the Georgia milestone test in the spring term of 2023.

Woods said he also wanted to recognize schools that are not quite where the state wants them to be but are making improvements, and he said a few ways to do that are already in the works.

“We’re looking at putting coaches throughout the state to help support our schools and districts. We also have something called BEACON which is a formative assessment that’s based on our milestone’s milestones reading and English standards. So, that’s something that’s free to every school.

Woods also added that the state is also continuing to roll out programs to help provide teachers with resources they can use at any stage in their career.

One of the schools that were recognized as a Georgia Literacy Leader by Woods was the Chattahoochee County Education Center, for grades pre-k through fifth.

“To see those kids and their faces, they knew that they were being recognized. Many of them put on their Sunday best,” said Tara Harris, the instructional coach.

Along with being excited about the recognition, Principal Kenyada Heard said the work to get the honor began long ago with the dedication of their students, teachers and staff.

“I always say that Chattahoochee County is one of the best kept secrets in the state of Georgia, and that there’s a lot to be said for rural school districts, and we are proving all the naysayers wrong when they think that sometimes big things don’t come out of small counties,” she said.

Chattahoochee County School Officials said they have upcoming events to continue helping students improve literacy, like hosting a literacy camp in the summer.

