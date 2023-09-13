Business Break
Maneuver Center of Excellence hosting annual Maneuver Warfighter Conference

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Moore is hosting several U.S. Army senior leaders for the annual Maneuver Warfighter Conference.

The meaning behind the conference is to see the positive sides of change to ensure adversaries cannot out-range or outpace them, now and in the future.

Leaders are discussing maneuver modernization, robotics, electronic warfare, data literacy, fitness, and more.

The conference began Tuesday will end this Thursday, September 14.

