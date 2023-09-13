Business Break
Pastoral Institute set to host anxiety panel luncheon

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Pastoral Institute is partnering with local healthcare professionals and presenting sponsor W.C. Bradley Co. to host a luncheon and panel discussion on “Anxiety & functional abdominal pain, the brain-gut connection.”

The event is slated for Monday, October 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus.

This event kicks off the Pastoral Institute’s “Week of H.O.P.E.” mental health awareness and support campaign.

Panelists for this event include:

  • Dr. Carter Wallace, Pediatric Gastroenterologist (Southeastern Gastroenterology)
  • Krista Overby, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (Pastoral Institute)
  • Dr. Donna Yeiser, Pediatrician (Columbus Pediatric Associates)
  • Courtney Lamar, National Certified Counselor and School-Based Mental Health Coordinator (Muscogee County School District).

Capacity for this event is limited, for more information click HERE.

