Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont and Encompass Health announced the opening of Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbus on Veterans Parkway.

The rehabilitation hospital is Encompass Health’s sixth location in Georgia.

According to representatives of the hospital, it has 40 inpatient beds and will serve people recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. They will also offer various rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapies.

The hospital also includes private patient rooms, therapy gym, dialysis suite, therapy courtyard, cafeteria, dayroom, and an activities of daily living suite.

“We are excited to open this state-of-the-art hospital to help individuals recovering from injury or illness regain strength and build confidence with the goal of returning to an independent life,” said Kendra Sermarini, CEO of Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbus, in a press release.

To learn more about the new hospital, you can click here.

