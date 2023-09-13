Business Break
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk

By Justin Brown
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama student sent his mother a video of what looked to be spoiled milk in his school cafeteria meal. The mother took the video to Facebook to post.

On Monday, Sept. 11, a concerned mother posted about her son getting a carton of slimy milk with his school lunch at Smiths Station. The post said the student told his teacher about the slimy milk but was told to shake it up before drinking it. There was no change. After the incident, the Lee County Board of Education contacted the vendor and distributor to ask why it happened. Krystal Patterson, director of Children Nutrition at Lee County Board of Education, says they are confident the distributor found the issue.

Patterson says all of the milk was at the correct temperature, and all of the coolers were running at the correct temperature. She says the cooler and the milk are checked multiple times daily to ensure they’re safe to drink. The director adds there was a problem with how the milk was processed.

Smiths Station Junior High School is opening milk from each case to pour it out to ensure the milk is not slimy or expired before being served to the students. Patterson says it is a loss to them because they are dumping milk from each case while they’re trying to serve thousands of students.

Patterson did reach out to the distributor and vendor, and they say the only issue seemed to be the mixing of the chocolate milk. They assured the school board they were doing everything to make sure the incident doesn’t occur again.

