Uptown Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents prepare to “level up” as a new gamebar is preparing to make its way to the Fountain City in 2024.

According to their website, Bytes and Brews is making its way to the Uptown Columbus area. The new gamebar will be located on 12th Street in Columbus. This will be Georgia’s first gamebar.

Bytes and Brews is set to showcase:

Craft brews and Signature Cocktails.

Gourmet burgers and delicious appetizers.

Live music and events.

Prizes and tournaments.

Retro games like Pac-Man and Street Fighter.

For more information on Bytes and Brews, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.