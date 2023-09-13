Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Uptown Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar

Bytes and Brews logo
Bytes and Brews logo(Source: Bytes and Brews)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents prepare to “level up” as a new gamebar is preparing to make its way to the Fountain City in 2024.

According to their website, Bytes and Brews is making its way to the Uptown Columbus area. The new gamebar will be located on 12th Street in Columbus. This will be Georgia’s first gamebar.

Bytes and Brews is set to showcase:

  • Craft brews and Signature Cocktails.
  • Gourmet burgers and delicious appetizers.
  • Live music and events.
  • Prizes and tournaments.
  • Retro games like Pac-Man and Street Fighter.

For more information on Bytes and Brews, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
One dead following late night shooting at Wilson Apartments in Columbus
Police presence on 17th Avenue in Phenix City
Homicide investigation underway on 17th Ct. in Phenix City
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
A man has been arrested on multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter.
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in April shooting death
MISSING: 49-year-old Kedar Anthony
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near Peachtree Mall

Latest News

Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
Pastoral Institute Logo
Pastoral Institute set to host anxiety panel luncheon
Columbus United Way holds annual kick-off campaign luncheon, raising $9M
Columbus City Council working to expand public transportation services