Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

All-female rideshare service now available at Atlanta airport

All-female rideshare services launches at Atlanta airport
All-female rideshare services launches at Atlanta airport(Atlanta News First)
By Karli Barnett
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An all-female ride-share service called “HERide” is now available at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Just like Uber or Lyft, passengers book the service through an app.

HERide, however, only has women drivers.

Founder Jillian Anderson says she was inspired to create a service for women, by women, after driving for a different company.

“I would mainly drive at night, and women that I would pick up would tell me that they were looking for women drivers,” she explains. “I was like, ‘Why hasn’t anyone thought of this yet?’”

She started HERide in 2020, the first service of its kind in Georgia, and the traction has been growing.

“Last year, we were sitting around 6,000 sign-ons, and now we’re sitting at 16,000,” she said.

Anderson hopes a new airport partnership will help their service take off. Hartsfield-Jackson made the announcement Wednesday.

“At ATL, we are committed to providing an inclusive and secure travel experience for all passengers,” said Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer Jai Ferrell. “The introduction of HERide is a significant step toward fulfilling that commitment and contributes to a more welcoming and accommodating environment for everyone who passes through our airport.”

RELATED: New all-female rideshare company launches in Atlanta

Some travelers we spoke with say it’s a welcome addition.

“I’m a little concerned about getting into a Lyft or an Uber, so we went to rent a car, and it was like $300, but if I knew it was a female-owned business with female drivers, we would definitely take that,” says Catherine Duncan, who had landed at the airport.

“I travel a lot throughout the United States,” says Brigitte Orrick. “I would definitely, from a safety standpoint, want to use that service first, because I would feel much more safe in a car with another woman.”

Lyft on Tuesday announced an initiative called Women+ Connect. If the option is selected, it increases the likelihood of receiving a female driver. It is launching in Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Phoenix, and San Jose.

Lyft released its first safety report in 2021, disclosing that it received 4,158 reports of sexual assault from 2017 to 2019.

Uber reported 141 incidents of rape and 998 incidents of sexual assault from 2019-2020, according to a report released last year. Anderson hopes HERide can help passengers breathe a little easier.

“I am glad I can provide this service,” she says.

HERide services as far north as Kennesaw and as far south as Griffin. It reaches west out to Douglasville and east to Conyers, as well as the city of Athens.

If anyone is interested in becoming a driver, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bytes and Brews logo
City of Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
Gas leak leads to evacuation at Smiths Station schools
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
Police presence on 17th Avenue in Phenix City
Homicide investigation underway on 17th Ct. in Phenix City

Latest News

15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
Lyft vouchers available for active Goodwill Southern Rivers clients
Lyft vouchers available for active Goodwill Southern Rivers clients
United Way of Chattahoochee Valley brings 211 operations to Columbus
United Way of Chattahoochee Valley brings 211 operations to Columbus
Lyft vouchers available for active Goodwill Southern Rivers clients
Lyft vouchers available for active Goodwill Southern Rivers clients