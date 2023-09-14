Business Break
Auburn University prepares for homecoming parade, pep rally Friday

Jordan Hare Stadium
Jordan Hare Stadium(Auburn University Athletics)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn University Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally will take place tomorrow.

The parade will feature floats from on and off-campus organizations, the Auburn University Cheerleaders, the Tiger Paws, and the Auburn University Marching Band.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. central time. The parade will complete a short loop around downtown Auburn before concluding with a pep rally around 6:30 p.m. on Samford Lawn in front of Samford Hall.

The parade will start at the intersection of Thach Avenue and College Street.

Street closures near Toomer’s Corner will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

