Buy or sell at upcoming ‘Closet Cleanout’ in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get rid of your old and worn wardrobe at Columbus Convention and Trade Center’s second Closest Cleanout Sale on September 23.

Become a vendor and bring clothes, shoes and accessories to the Columbus Trade Center’s North Hall or come ready to search and buy items, from people’s closet, that you may want or need. The trade center is located at 801 Front. Ave.

Picture from first closet cleanout in May (Source: Columbus Convention and Trade Center)

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and admission is free to the public. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

Anyone who wants to sale items must purchase a vendor table for $30. According to a representative from the Columbus Trade Center, two chairs will be included with the table, and vendors can also bring clothing racks and other display items.

Vendors will get the opportunity to donate any of their unsold items after the event.

Call 706-327-4522 or email columbustradecenter@gmail.com to apply and purchase a table.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.