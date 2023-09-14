Dadeville mass shooting victims one step closer to justice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The victims of the Dadeville mass shooting are one step closer to getting justice for the horrific shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party. An Anniah’s Law bond hearing for the 15-year-old defendant is set for Monday, Sept.18.

April 15 was a horrific day for the city of Dadeville. Lexi Dowdell was celebrating her 16th birthday when a group of young men opened fire inside the building, leaving four dead and 32 others injured. After a new ruling, we are able to share that the 15-year-old is Sherman Peters III. The judge made the decision to have Peters tried as an adult in a juvenile hearing earlier this week after a request from District Attorney Mike Segrest.

The next step in this process is for an “Anniah’s Law” hearing to take place. Anniah’s Law is a hearing designated for the Circuit Court under certain circumstances, murder being one of them. The law was named after Anniah Blanchard, who was killed in Auburn. Blanchard’s killer was out on bond. This bond hearing will allow the judge to decide whether Peters will receive a bond or will be held in jail without bond.

Members of the Dadeville community say they are glad the suspect is being tried as an adult. Gary Davis and Phillip Knoll feel very strongly that no bond should be granted for any of the suspects. Once a bond is set or withheld on Monday, the next step will be handing the case to a grand jury.

Once a bond is set or withheld on Monday, the next step will be handing the case to a grand jury.

