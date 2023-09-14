Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into something that happened at the latest LaGrange City Council meeting.

They’re only calling an “incident” occurring after the council work session and before their executive session on September 13.

Details are limited at this time. The GBI has not released any more information yet about what happened in LaGrange.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bytes and Brews logo
City of Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
Gas leak leads to evacuation at Smiths Station schools
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk
Police presence on 17th Avenue in Phenix City
Homicide investigation underway on 17th Ct. in Phenix City
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus

Latest News

Non-profit aims to share stories of Americans from different backgrounds, beliefs
Non-profit aims to share stories of Americans from different backgrounds, beliefs
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Non-profit aims to share stories of Americans from different backgrounds, beliefs
Non-profit aims to share stories of Americans from different backgrounds, beliefs
United Way of Chattahoochee Valley brings 211 operations to Columbus
United Way of Chattahoochee Valley brings 211 operations to Columbus