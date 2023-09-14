Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target

Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry...
Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry and accessories department.(Hand-out | Target Corporation/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target is teaming up with Kendra Scott to bring the popular jewelry brand to stores.

According to a news release, more than 200 exclusive Kendra Scott jewelry items and accessories will be available at Target this fall.

Kendra Scott items will be available in Target stores and online beginning Oct. 22.

Items will start at $15, with most costing less than $40.

Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry and accessories department.

Target said the Kendra Scott collection will refresh multiple times each year with several staple items that will carry forward from season to season.

Target said the partnership will be long-term.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bytes and Brews logo
City of Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
Gas leak leads to evacuation at Smiths Station schools
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
Police presence on 17th Avenue in Phenix City
Homicide investigation underway on 17th Ct. in Phenix City

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Damage from massive flooding is seen in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams...
Death toll soars to 11,300 in flooding in Libya’s coastal city of Derna, Libyan Red Crescent says
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
FILE - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 29,...
Feds spread $1 billion for tree plantings among US cities to reduce extreme heat and benefit health
Actor Emma Watson attends the 2nd annual Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Drew Barrymore stalking suspect trespasses at fashion show looking for Emma Watson, police say