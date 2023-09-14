Lyft vouchers available for active Goodwill Southern Rivers clients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A common barrier that often keeps someone from finding employment is reliable transportation. One local non-profit aware of that barrier is offering a solution.

In 2022, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers received a grant from Lyft to offer ride share vouchers to their clients. Once the grant ran out, the organization decided to make a business account with Lyft to continue providing the amazing resource.

If you are active in any of the Goodwill Southern Rivers’ programs and in need of transportation, you are eligible for Lyft vouchers.

For instance, you could be active in the career center - looking for a job or help with a resume, a client enrolled in one of the many training programs, or a student enrolled in BRIDGE, the GED program. The weekly voucher can be used for going to and from job interviews, or to the training and career centers.

This service is just one of the many ways Goodwill helps clients get to the next level.

“Having transportation is just that next stop into getting them getting that job and staying at the job. I think it’s a great resource for our clients, without it some of them wouldn’t be able to come to training to get the certification, so that they can get a job,” said Jessica Neal, mission and compliance manager for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers.

After successfully landing a job, Goodwill Southern Rivers will provide two weeks worth of the voucher... just until a client is on their feet.

“It makes me feel good seeing the client being so grateful and thankful when they receive the vouchers. And then, of course, our clients always come back and tell us you know, how impactful our program was, and how impactful our resources that we gave them were,” said Neal.

