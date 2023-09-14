Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Non-profit aims to share stories of Americans from different backgrounds, beliefs

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A non-profit aiming to record, preserve, and share the stories of Americans from all backgrounds and beliefs has chosen Columbus as its fourth anchor community.

StoryCorps’ One Small Step launched Wednesday morning, September 13, at the National Infantry Museum.

One Small Step is a two-part initiative. First, it brings strangers with different political backgrounds together. Second, it pushes for people to see past political divides and to look at each other as human beings.

Guests heard from Founder, Dave Isay, about the non-profit’s history and why the city was chosen.

”One Small Step is an effort to deal with the political polarization that’s ripping our country apart, and we came to believe that Columbus is the city they can show the rest of the country what it means to have the courage to listen,” said Isay.

Anyone across the United States can participate in StoryCorps’ One Small Step.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bytes and Brews logo
City of Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
15-year-old suspect in Dadeville mass shooting to be tried as adult
Gas leak leads to evacuation at Smiths Station schools
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk
Police presence on 17th Avenue in Phenix City
Homicide investigation underway on 17th Ct. in Phenix City
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus

Latest News

Lyft vouchers available for active Goodwill Southern Rivers clients
Lyft vouchers available for active Goodwill Southern Rivers clients
United Way of Chattahoochee Valley brings 211 operations to Columbus
United Way of Chattahoochee Valley brings 211 operations to Columbus
Columbus Police Department looking to fill hundreds of open positions
Buy or sell at upcoming Closet Cleanout Sale in Columbus
Buy or sell at upcoming ‘Closet Cleanout’ in Columbus