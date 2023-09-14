Non-profit aims to share stories of Americans from different backgrounds, beliefs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A non-profit aiming to record, preserve, and share the stories of Americans from all backgrounds and beliefs has chosen Columbus as its fourth anchor community.

StoryCorps’ One Small Step launched Wednesday morning, September 13, at the National Infantry Museum.

One Small Step is a two-part initiative. First, it brings strangers with different political backgrounds together. Second, it pushes for people to see past political divides and to look at each other as human beings.

Guests heard from Founder, Dave Isay, about the non-profit’s history and why the city was chosen.

”One Small Step is an effort to deal with the political polarization that’s ripping our country apart, and we came to believe that Columbus is the city they can show the rest of the country what it means to have the courage to listen,” said Isay.

Anyone across the United States can participate in StoryCorps’ One Small Step.

