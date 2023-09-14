Business Break
Plans for new government center in Columbus still in the works

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The plans for a new government center in Columbus keep changing. Everyone seems to agree that the old, outdated building in Uptown needs to go. However, there seems to be a problem in deciding what will be torn down, which portion of the building will be renovated and what will remain.

Six designs were proposed after the council set a budget back in 2021. Those proposals are still on the table. In 2021, the council set aside over $185 million. Fast forward two years later, the rising price of construction materials would send all proposals over budget by $40 million in some cases.

Some of the plans would provide 18 courtrooms and rooms for expansion, while other plans are in line with the current amount of courtrooms – 14 and other offices – which council members had questions about.

Still, plenty of decisions must be made before any construction or demolition can proceed. Ultimately, the council decided to continue to get updates on the new justice center. We do not have a date for demolition or a timeline for which project will be chosen. News Leader 9 will keep you updated.

