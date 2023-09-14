Rain Chances Stick Around Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The overall weather pattern will remain wet at times into Friday and Saturday with chances of showers and storms sticking around. The coverage of rain will begin on Friday in our Georgia counties, with showers progressing west through the day. Look for another round of widely spaced showers and storms on Saturday with the overall rain coverage between 30-50%. Highs will stay in the 80s thanks to the coverage of clouds and rain. On Sunday, look for another cold front to push through with another chance of rain and storms, but unlike this last front, this one will actually dry us out. The rain coverage will drop to 10% or less through much of next week with plenty of sunshine building in. Highs will stay in the mid 80s for most of us with lows back in the low to mid 60s. The influence of the drier air will make for some more comfortable starts in the mornings for next week.

