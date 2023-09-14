Raising the rain chances the next four days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much anticipated heat relief is here with highs in the 80s for the foreseeable future. In the short-term though, we’ve had to raise the rain chances a bit through the weekend.

It's not until early next week when the humidity begins to drop even though we're already getting relief from the 90s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun on this Thursday with scattered showers and storms, especially after 1 PM ET. Rain coverage is expected to be around 50%. High temperatures will range from 82 to 87 degrees.

Rain coverage Thursday will be around 50%, especially during the afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll still keep the possibility of a few showers around tonight. Lows early Friday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Clouds mixed with sun Friday with the chance of rain and a few thunderstorms starting a little earlier in the day. Rain coverage will peak at 40-50%, especially from late morning through the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

Carry the umbrella just in case through the weekend; you'll need it at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to drag in moisture from the west at times through the weekend keeping it a little unsettled through the weekend than we may like. Partly sunny with around a 30-50% rain coverage now in the forecast. Highs mostly in the low to mid 80s.

A chance of rain and storms continues through the weekend, but it won't be a washout. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A front will swing through Sunday night or Monday morning, which should dry us out the first part of next week. This will also be our most comfortable time as far as lower humidity. Highs remain below 90 degrees through next workweek with lows in the 60s. The coolest mornings are expected Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Next week looks drier, especially early in the week. Near to slightly below average temperatures as well. (Source: WTVM Weather)

