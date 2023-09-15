Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their “record profits.”

“No one wants to strike,” the Democratic president said in brief remarks at the White House. “But I respect workers’ right to use their options under the collective bargaining system and I understand the workers’ frustration.”

The United Auto Workers announced a targeted strike at three factories after talks broke down with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Biden said he is sending acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling to Detroit to help reach a “win-win” contract for the companies and their employees.

The United Auto Workers union is on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. (Source: CNN/WXYZ/WDIV/FORD MOTOR COMPANY)

Biden said he called during the first day of negotiations and encouraged both sides to stay at the table as long as possible.

“The companies have made some significant offers,” Biden said. “But I believe they should go further to ensure record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW.”

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri; a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit; and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio. It is the first time in the union’s 88-year history that all three companies were targeted simultaneously.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas leak leads to evacuation at Smiths Station schools
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk
Bytes and Brews logo
City of Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Columbus Police Department looking to fill hundreds of open positions

Latest News

In this photo released by the Roscosmos space corporation, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, center,...
One American, two Russians blast off in Russian spacecraft heading to International Space Station
A man pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a 2020 murder case.
Fourth codefendant pleads guilty to multiple charges in 2020 Foxy Lady Lounge murder
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
New England, eastern Canada hunker down as Hurricane Lee’s high winds, rains, waves approach