Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Clean up the Chattahoochee Valley in ‘Help The Hooch’ event the first week of October

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Waters Works and Keep Columbus Beautiful are encouraging people to volunteer in their 29th “Help The Hooch” event, to clean up the rivers, lakes, streams, and watershed in the Chattahoochee Valley.

It will be a two day event starting Friday, October 6 with a school and campus cleanup, a way for students to give back and get involved.

On Saturday, October 7, everyone can volunteer in a community cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Various cleaning sites will be throughout the Chattahoochee Valley in Muscogee, Harris and Russell counties.

To sign up and choose a location to report to for the cleanup click here.

According to Adriann Deering from Columbus Waterworks, people who volunteer can expect to do everything from picking up trash to chasing tires.

”Even picking up that one cup or water bottle or whatever that’s on the side of the road does make a difference for future generations, for the health of our environment, for the animals the wildlife, everything. It’s a full circle, “ she said.

For the first time since the pandemic, there will be a Watershed Festival after the morning cleanup on Saturday for the volunteers with giveaways and food.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas leak leads to evacuation at Smiths Station schools
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk
Police presence on Benning Drive in Columbus
Police presence on Benning Drive in Columbus
Bytes and Brews logo
City of Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting

Latest News

New Columbus gas station marking grand opening with $0.76-gallon gas discount
Vehicles lining Airport Thruway for Columbus gas station grand opening, $0.76-gallon gas discount
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
Rehabilitation hospital now open in Columbus
Dadeville mass shooting victims one step closer to justice
Plans for new government center in Columbus still in the works