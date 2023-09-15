Clean up the Chattahoochee Valley in ‘Help The Hooch’ event the first week of October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Waters Works and Keep Columbus Beautiful are encouraging people to volunteer in their 29th “Help The Hooch” event, to clean up the rivers, lakes, streams, and watershed in the Chattahoochee Valley.

It will be a two day event starting Friday, October 6 with a school and campus cleanup, a way for students to give back and get involved.

On Saturday, October 7, everyone can volunteer in a community cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Various cleaning sites will be throughout the Chattahoochee Valley in Muscogee, Harris and Russell counties.

To sign up and choose a location to report to for the cleanup click here.

According to Adriann Deering from Columbus Waterworks, people who volunteer can expect to do everything from picking up trash to chasing tires.

”Even picking up that one cup or water bottle or whatever that’s on the side of the road does make a difference for future generations, for the health of our environment, for the animals the wildlife, everything. It’s a full circle, “ she said.

For the first time since the pandemic, there will be a Watershed Festival after the morning cleanup on Saturday for the volunteers with giveaways and food.

