Don’t put away the umbrella yet

Tyler’s forecast
Keep the umbrella handy through the weekend.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep the rain gear handy through most of the weekend. Rain is possible at any time pretty much, but it won’t be a washout.

Highs will approach 80 degrees Friday with rain coverage around 50%.
Highs will approach 80 degrees Friday with rain coverage around 50%.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly sunny Friday with a few showers possible during the morning followed by scattered showers and storms by late morning and early afternoon. Because rain is expected to start earlier, highs will only be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will still be humid. Rain coverage will be around 50%.

Here's an idea of rain coverage Friday afternoon with our Futurecast.
Here's an idea of rain coverage Friday afternoon with our Futurecast.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Go ahead and take the poncho with you as go out Friday night, just in case. A few high school football games could be a little soggy.

More clouds than sun Saturday. Scattered showers and storms, perhaps even in the morning for some of us. Have some inside plans ready to go. At least half of us, will probably have to dodge occasional rain and a few storms. Highs again near 80 degrees. There is more hope for some drier weather to start moving in by Sunday afternoon after another chance of showers Sunday morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rain and a few storms at times this weekend, especially through Sunday morning.
Rain and a few storms at times this weekend, especially through Sunday morning.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Less humid air arrives by Monday morning, which will send our temperatures into the low to mid 60s. By Tuesday morning, we could have upper 50s in the normally cooler spots thanks to the comfortable humidity levels. Rain chances fairly low to none most of the week as the 90s stay away.

Much drier by the very beginning of the next workweek, some cooler mornings as well.
Much drier by the very beginning of the next workweek, some cooler mornings as well.(Source: WTVM Weather)

