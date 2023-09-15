Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old twins home alone for hours to go gambling, police say

Police attempted to find the children’s parents for over half an hour when 37-year-old Craig...
Police attempted to find the children’s parents for over half an hour when 37-year-old Craig Opdycke pulled into the driveway.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona father is accused of leaving his twin toddlers home alone for several hours to go gambling.

KPHO reports that one of the man’s neighbors called 911 and said 2-year-old twins were running around alone outside a Peoria-area home with an aggressive dog.

The neighbor reportedly told police the twins were outside for roughly 20 minutes, running near the street before he called and brought them inside his house.

According to court documents, the caller said he saw that the garage door was open to the kids’ house, but no adult was watching them.

The children had dirt on their faces, feet and clothes, along with having full diapers, police said.

Authorities said they attempted to find the children’s parents for over half an hour when 37-year-old Craig Opdycke pulled into the driveway.

Court paperwork stated Opdycke initially told police he went to a nearby Taco Bell. He claimed he was gone for 30 minutes, ordering and eating his food at the restaurant while leaving the kids at home.

Police said Opdycke told them he messed up and it was “his bad” for leaving the kids that long.

However, when Opdycke’s wife arrived, he asked to speak to officers alone and changed his story.

Opdycke confessed that he didn’t go to Taco Bell and instead, he went to Desert Diamond Casino around noon, five hours before police were called.

He told officers he has a gambling addiction and knew he shouldn’t have left the kids home alone, investigators said.

He reportedly locked the twins in their bedroom as they were napping and claimed he didn’t know how they escaped or how the garage door was open.

During a search, authorities said they found Opdycke had winning tickets from the casino and over $2,000. He was booked on one count of child abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas leak leads to evacuation at Smiths Station schools
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk
Police presence on Benning Drive in Columbus
Police presence on Benning Drive in Columbus
Bytes and Brews logo
City of Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting

Latest News

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9,...
New Mexico governor amends order suspending right to carry firearms to focus on parks, playgrounds
Staff at a Portland-area emergency vet clinic say they’ve seen a rise in pets needing emergency...
Pet owners say their dogs nearly died after ingesting fentanyl while out on a walk
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
A man was arrested after drugs were reported stolen from a Pima County, Arizona, veterinarian...
Stolen painkillers switched with saline at veterinary clinic cause surgery ‘complications,’ staff says