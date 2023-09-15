Fourth codefendant pleads guilty to multiple charges in 2020 Foxy Lady Lounge murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a 2020 murder case.

On June 5, 2020, Columbus police were called to the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Dr. at approximately 2:17 a.m. to find 40-year-old Samuel Devoid London suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. London was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead at 3:03 a.m.

In June 2023, three of four remaining defendants tied to the 2020 Foxy Lady Lounge parking lot shooting in Columbus entered a guilty plea this morning in Superior Court.

Victrez Thomas, Cecil Berguin and Jyquarious Varner all pleaded guilty to entering an auto. They were all facing felony murder charges in London’s death.

Santonio Williams, the fourth lone defendant, entered a guilty plea on September 15, 2023. He pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges, as well as theft by taking charges.

Williams is sentenced to 20 years with 12 to serve. With credit for time served, Williams is required to get his GED and maintain a job once he is released.

The murder charge was dropped due to his codefendant pleading guilty to being the shooter the night of the shooting at Foxy Lady Lounge.

