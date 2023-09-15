Law enforcement presence on Rosewood Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a law enforcement presence in the 1000 block Rosewood Drive in Columbus.

According to our crews, the street was closed from Buena Vista Road to Empire Street - however, it has been reopened.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department are both on the scene.

Our crews are currently gathering information on the presence. Stay with us as we continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.