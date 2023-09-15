Business Break
MCSO arrests validated gang member on multiple felony drug charges

MCSO suspect Marcus Price seized items
(Source: MCSO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit successfully apprehended a wanted fugitive and validated gang member.

MCSO suspect Marcus Price
(Source: MCSO)

According to officials, Marcus Price was located in an apartment in Muscogee County. During a search of the residence, investigators seized over 2lbs of Marijuana, over 114 Oxycodone pills, over $3000, and one firearm.

Officials say Price was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident and charged with the following:

  • Felony Fleeing to Elude
  • Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Felony Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects (3 counts)
  • Drugs not in the original container (2 counts)

