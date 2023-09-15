MCSO arrests validated gang member on multiple felony drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit successfully apprehended a wanted fugitive and validated gang member.

MCSO suspect Marcus Price (Source: MCSO)

According to officials, Marcus Price was located in an apartment in Muscogee County. During a search of the residence, investigators seized over 2lbs of Marijuana, over 114 Oxycodone pills, over $3000, and one firearm.

Officials say Price was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident and charged with the following:

Felony Fleeing to Elude

Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Felony Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Related Objects (3 counts)

Drugs not in the original container (2 counts)

