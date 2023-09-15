MCSO arrests validated gang member on multiple felony drug charges
Published: Sep. 15, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit successfully apprehended a wanted fugitive and validated gang member.
According to officials, Marcus Price was located in an apartment in Muscogee County. During a search of the residence, investigators seized over 2lbs of Marijuana, over 114 Oxycodone pills, over $3000, and one firearm.
Officials say Price was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident and charged with the following:
- Felony Fleeing to Elude
- Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Felony Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug Related Objects (3 counts)
- Drugs not in the original container (2 counts)
