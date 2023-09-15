Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Officer saves Dothan High student from choking

SRO Kyle Coker jumped into action to save the student after a teacher saw the student choking and flagged the officer for help.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student Resource Officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Officer Coker told News4 the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down Officer Coker. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools tells us the student is doing good and is back at school.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas leak leads to evacuation at Smiths Station schools
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk
Bytes and Brews logo
City of Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Columbus Police Department looking to fill hundreds of open positions

Latest News

Sickle cell warrior urges people to donate amid national blood shortage
Sickle cell warrior urges people to donate amid national blood shortage
Police presence on Benning Drive in Columbus
Police presence on Benning Drive in Columbus
Sickle cell warrior urges people to donate amid national blood shortage
Sickle cell warrior urges people to donate amid national blood shortage
Keep the umbrella handy through the weekend.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Upwards of 12,000 Alabama third graders may not meet the required reading scores to move onto...
12K third graders at risk of being held back under Alabama Literacy Act, superintendent warns