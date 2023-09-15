Opelika police searching for ID of suspect in check forging incident at bank

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in an investigation to identify a suspect involved in cashing a falsified check at a bank on Pepperell Parkway.

According to the police department, on Sept. 28, a male suspect entered the Four Seasons Credit Union a little after 4 p.m. and cashed a forged check.

The suspect was caught on security camera wearing a black and gray hat, white t-shirt, and blue jeans with gray shoes.

Police are charging him with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man seen in the surveillance footage above should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

