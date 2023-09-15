Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika police searching for ID of suspect in check forging incident at bank

Opelika forged check suspect
Opelika forged check suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in an investigation to identify a suspect involved in cashing a falsified check at a bank on Pepperell Parkway.

According to the police department, on Sept. 28, a male suspect entered the Four Seasons Credit Union a little after 4 p.m. and cashed a forged check.

The suspect was caught on security camera wearing a black and gray hat, white t-shirt, and blue jeans with gray shoes.

Caption

Police are charging him with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man seen in the surveillance footage above should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas leak leads to evacuation at Smiths Station schools
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk
Police presence on Benning Drive in Columbus
Police presence on Benning Drive in Columbus
Bytes and Brews logo
City of Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting

Latest News

Opelika forged check suspect
Opelika forged check suspect
20230914, Philly, Philadelphia Eagles, Game Day, Raptor Center, Independence, Indy, Eagle,
Auburn University eagle, Indy, takes flight in Philadephia Eagles game
MCSO suspect Marcus Price seized items
MCSO arrests validated gang member on multiple felony drug charges
Clean up the Chattahoochee Valley in ‘Help The Hooch’ event the first week of October
Clean up the Chattahoochee Valley in “Help The Hooch” event the first week of October