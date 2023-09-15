Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pearl the pig gets a new home after being rescued by state troopers

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued Pearl after she fell from a truck along Route 35. (Source: WSYX, OHIO HIGHWAY PATROL)
By Rodney Dungian, WSYX via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) – Some may call Pearl Pancetta a “lucky dog,” but she’s actually a “lucky pig.”

She fell off a transport truck that could have been going to a slaughterhouse. Now, she’s a spoiled pet named after a pork product.

Pearl Pancetta is making herself right at home at the Ross County Humane Society.

“I think she’s fabulous – a lucky pig for sure,” humane society executive director Jenn Thomas said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued Pearl after she fell from a truck along Route 35.

She’s spent the past few days at the humane society getting some rest and healing from some road rash.

“Pearl gets her own gated area, and she’ll be pampered until all the pigs get used to her, and then she’ll become a lot bigger than them, and she, I’m assuming, will be the little alpha pig,” her new owner Erica Cornwell said.

The team with the Ross County Humane Society is thankful the little pig is OK.

“I was excited to get her and give her a good home and not on someone’s plate,” Cornwell said.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas leak leads to evacuation at Smiths Station schools
Smiths Station school officials look into incident involving video of slimy milk
Bytes and Brews logo
City of Columbus set to “level up” with new gamebar
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Georgia Bureau of Investigation looking into ‘incident’ at LaGrange City Council meeting
Columbus Police Department looking to fill hundreds of open positions

Latest News

FILE - Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26,...
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
Police attempted to find the children’s parents for over half an hour when 37-year-old Craig...
Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old twins home alone for hours to go gambling, police say
Power outage on Cherokee Avenue caused by fallen tree in Columbus
Power outage resolved on Cherokee Avenue caused by fallen tree in Columbus
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
In this photo released by the Roscosmos space corporation, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, center,...
One American, two Russians blast off in Russian capsule to International Space Station