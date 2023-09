COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Benning Drive in Columbus.

The scene is active in the 900 block of Benning Drive.

Police presence on Benning Drive in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

Our crews say it appears that the presence is from a car crash.

Stay with us as we work to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.