Power outage on Cherokee Avenue caused by fallen tree in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fallen tree has caused a power outage in the Lakebottom Park area of Columbus.

The downed tree is near 17th Street on Cherokee Avenue.

Crews are now on the scene to remove the tree. According to a bystander, the tree fell on a car around 11 a.m.

According to the Georgia Power website, power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m.

