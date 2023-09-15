Business Break
Rain Chances Stick Around Into Early Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the weekend, rain chances will be sticking around in the forecast, especially on Saturday. Keep the umbrella with you if you have any plans that take you out and about, and we’ll also notice the mugginess too. Rain coverage may increase on Saturday night and into early Sunday with an approaching front, so get ready for a wet start in some spots by Sunday. The good news is, much drier air will arrive as we go through the day on Sunday, and that will mean rain chances near zero as we go through the first and middle parts of next week. The mugginess will drop off in a major way, and the morning temperatures will be quite comfortable as we look ahead - lows in the 50s and 60s for early next week as we start things off. Low-end rain chances will return by the end of the week and into next weekend, but there’s nothing to suggest we have a washout or anything like that on tap for the area. Highs will stay in the mid 80s for most of the week, and we will welcome in fall - officially - next Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Friday Morning Weather on the Go
