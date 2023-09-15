Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple felony charges

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a multitude of felony charges.

According to officials, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. Investigators received information of a stolen side by side, in the area of the RV Park, on Columbus Hwy.

Investigators located the side by side in the park between some campers. Chief Investigator Kirby made contact with an individual named Marcus, whom stated that the owner of the side by side advised him he could use it anytime. The subject then gave Investigator Kirby his name of Kenneth Ray Akers along with a date of birth.

Officials say when asking the subject why everyone called him Marcus, he could not provide an answer.

They say the subject was then detained and during a search, deputies found pills and needles in the subject’s pockets. Investigator Kirby called for a transport unit to transport the subject to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, while Investigator Kirby had the vin number ran on the side by side, the subject began to flee on foot, but was apprehended in a Woodline near Highway 80.

Officials found out the name of the subject, Marcus Wayne Bullock, and Bullock is wanted on felony warrants from Muscogee, Harris, Telfair, and Appling Counties.

Bullock is now charged with the following in Talbot County:

Theft by receiving stolen property (felony)

Possession of a schedule III drug (felony)

Possession of drug related objects (misdemeanor)

Criminal interference with Government Property (Felony)

Obstruction (felony)

Giving false statements (felony)

