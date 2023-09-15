Vehicles lining Airport Thruway for Columbus gas station grand opening, $0.76-gallon gas discount

Business Break
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 76 Columbus Gas Station invited the community to its grand opening, offering a massive discount on regular unleaded gas.

Drivers are lining Airport Thruway to get in on the 76-cent per gallon gas!

On Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., drivers can fill up their tanks for only $0.76 per gallon by downloading the Fuel Forward App to redeem the offer.

“Any chance that Motiva can give back to the community and support our customers is always our top priority. The 76 brand is growing, and we are thrilled that this new site is another addition to the Motiva family. Come out and celebrate with us,” said Marcus Mitcher, Territory Manager at Movita.

Additionally, various family-friendly activities will be happening at the event, including a gift card raffle, entertainment by DJ Fatt Boi, food from Lizzy’s Sweet Shoppe, and more.

76 Columbus Gas Station is located at 2921 Airport Thruway. For more information, click here.

