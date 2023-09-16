3rd annual Fountain City Tattoo Expo comes to Columbus Convention & Trade Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you needed a sign to get some new ink, consider the Fountain City Tattoo Expo to be it.

132 tattoo artist are in Columbus until Sunday night, even award winners like former Ink Master contestant, Kito Talbert.

“I do this quite often, but this is one of the shows that I make sure I don’t miss,” said Talbert.

Founders of the Fountain City Tattoo Expo, Thomas and Rachel Randall, say their whole lives are their art. The Randall’s are the owners of Against All Odds Tattoo and Piercing in Auburn, Alabama.

“It’s a family business, this is a family convention. I put all my life into this. I just want to represent the best part of tattooing I could represent you know what I mean. Putting our best foot forward and show the world what we’re about,” said Thomas.

“I have met people who have gone through the worst thing imaginable and people who are celebrating the happiest day of their lives. It can mean so much to so many different people and it’s just a privilege to be able to be a witness,” said Rachel, “It’s just a really great place to come and meet other artist, hang out with other artist and grow as an artist.” said Thomas.

Personally invited by the Randall’s, longtime customer Michael Fox. Fox got his fifth tattoo Friday.

“I’m just happy to be here to see how many people are here to support the expo. I didn’t realize it would be this big so early,” said Fox. When asked about seeing the growth of the Randall’s, Fox says it’s amazing.

“I’ve been going to Thomas Randall to do my tattoos for the last 15 years. It’s a personal relationship, you get to know your artist. He walks you through everything and does a fantastic job.” said Fox.

Artists are here from Ohio, New York and even Turkey. A local artist, Megan Stenmark, is from Black Lotus Tattoo Gallery.

“It’s a way that you can network, make your connections and really just get to know the industry and people in it and their ideas and their art. It’s just a beautiful thing, said Stenmark.

Visit Columbus GA president and CEO Peter Bowden says the expo is one of many events to kick off the fall series of activities in the Fountain City.

“We’re expecting about 400 people to attend, roughly 100 of those are overnighting, and we’re looking at an economic impact of over $37,000,” said Bowden.

One day passes can be purchased at the door for $25. To get tattooed, you can go to the show and see who is available for walk-up clients, as well as contact an artist directly to schedule an appointment.

The expo is being held in the South Hall of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center located at 801 Front Avenue.

SATURDAY EXPO HOURS:

11am-10pm

SUNDAY:

12p.m.- 8p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.